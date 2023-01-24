Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Declines By 5.6%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
ElringKlinger stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
