Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Declines By 5.6%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

ElringKlinger stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Featured Articles

