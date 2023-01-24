Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Declines By 5.6%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

ElringKlinger stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.