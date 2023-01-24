Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Drops By 5.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fossil Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,909 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 167,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

