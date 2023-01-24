Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Decreases By 5.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 253,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $400,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

