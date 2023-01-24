Short Interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Increases By 7.4%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

