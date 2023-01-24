Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Decreases By 5.5%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JRNGF opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

