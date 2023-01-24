Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Grows By 8.3%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,811,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 2,595,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

K92 Mining stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

