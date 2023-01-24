Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 9.8%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRDXF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kardex from CHF 205 to CHF 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kardex in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Price Performance

KRDXF opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $139.88 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.