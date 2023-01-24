Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Drops By 8.2%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.8 days.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

