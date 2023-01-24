Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Decreases By 5.9%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 750,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.76.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 97.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

