Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Decreases By 5.5%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIMAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Linamar in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of LIMAF opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

