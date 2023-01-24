Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Drops By 5.8%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust
In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance
Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.