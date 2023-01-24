Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Drops By 5.8%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

