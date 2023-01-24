Signature Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at American Capital Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Friday, January 20th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini expects that the bank will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.55 per share. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $129.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $355.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.