Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Financial Contrast

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics -222.79% -361.62% -37.16% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.08% -42.46%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics $17.07 million 28.26 -$54.19 million ($1.52) -8.84 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$43.24 million ($0.88) -0.91

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silence Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silence Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 214.98%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Silence Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. It designs short interfering RNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company is developing various product candidates, including SLN360, which is Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and SLN124 for the treatment of polycythemia vera. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering RNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company also has a collaboration with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs for three undisclosed targets leveraging Silence's mRNAi GOLD platform. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson, and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

