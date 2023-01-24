Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

