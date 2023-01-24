SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $851,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 56,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 180,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $464.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.