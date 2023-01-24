Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 5.0 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

