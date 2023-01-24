Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $109.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $88.91 on Friday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $119.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

