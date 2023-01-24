SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

