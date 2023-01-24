Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

