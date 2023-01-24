Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $987.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.