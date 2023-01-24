Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 741 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in F5 were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in F5 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $227.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.