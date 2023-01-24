Stephens Inc. AR Invests $384,000 in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Banner by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

