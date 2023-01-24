Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Edison International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Edison International by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,347,000 after purchasing an additional 747,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.