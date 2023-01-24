Stephens Inc. AR Sells 198 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.60. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,402. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.