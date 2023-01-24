Stephens Inc. AR Sells 294 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,485,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 206,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

