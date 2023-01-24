Stephens Inc. AR Sells 426 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,172,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $260.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $342.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

