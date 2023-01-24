Stephens Inc. AR Sells 464 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

