Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.59% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 380,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,152,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 137,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

