STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $206.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.92. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

