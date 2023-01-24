Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

