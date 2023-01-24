Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DNP opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
