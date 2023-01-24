Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

