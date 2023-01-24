Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

