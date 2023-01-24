Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $111,000 Stock Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

