Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $243,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 277,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 77.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

