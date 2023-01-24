Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $101.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.