Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 316 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,382,285 shares of company stock worth $175,371,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

