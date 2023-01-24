Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,629 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Stock Up 5.6 %
GTLB stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
