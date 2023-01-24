Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $101.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

