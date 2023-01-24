Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $98,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

