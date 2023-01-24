Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 21.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Suzano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 30.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Suzano by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Suzano had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

