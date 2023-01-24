SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $38,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $298.69 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

