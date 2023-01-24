SVB Leerink Comments on Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantheus in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.