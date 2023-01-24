Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($123.91) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €99.04 ($107.65) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.33.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

