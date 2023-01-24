Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Jan 24th, 2023

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,297 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SYY opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Sysco Profile



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

