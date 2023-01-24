Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

