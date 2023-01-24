Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

