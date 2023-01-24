TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Price Performance
NYSE TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13.
TCF Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.