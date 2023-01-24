Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 400.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Lantheus worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.2 %

LNTH stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

