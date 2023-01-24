Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,492,000 after purchasing an additional 73,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Owens Corning by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 900,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 154,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

